North Shore and Westfield face off in star-studded Game of the Week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's another week, and we've got a great matchup on our ABC13 Game of the Week: Westfield and North Shore.Westfield is ranked No. 4 in our area by our partners at VYPE.The Westfield Mustangs come in 2-0 and have not allowed a touchdown yet this season, having a stingy defense with guys that will play at the next level, including Nick Booker Brown, Robert Hatter, Dyllon Peavy, Tim Hardeman and Marcus Moore.The other Mustangs in this game, North Shore, VYPE's 2nd ranked team in the Houston area, rebounded nicely from a Week 1 loss with a big win over Ridge Point.RELATED:Their offense can be explosive, led by junior Dematrius Davis.