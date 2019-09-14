North Shore and Westfield battle until final second of game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week's star-studded ABC13 Game of the Week between No. 2 North Shore and No. 4 Westfield did not disappoint as it went to the final second.While North Shore played without some key players, including Zach Evans, the team was able to get the victory at the final second.The Westfield Mustangs got on the board first after halting North Shore behind the line of scrimmage on the opening drive.Dematrius Davis was the first player to score on Westfield's defense this season with a 42-yard TD run.While Westfield seemed to have the game in the bag, they fumbled the ball while trying to ice the game. North Shore would score on the following play and get the two-point conversion.North Shore won with a game-winning FG at the final secon, and escaped with a 24-21 win when it seemed the game was over.RELATED: