ABC13 & YOU

Nolan Ryan's grandson inspiring kids with disabilities

EMBED </>More Videos

Nolan Ryan's grandson isn't letting cerebral palsy stop him from playing baseball. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
You know the name Nolan Ryan, but you may not know his grandson.

Jackson Ryan, 18, is a relief pitcher for the Second Baptist Eagles, coached by former Astros teammates Lance Berkman and Andy Pettitte.

But he's not your average high school baseball player.

Jackson was born with cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects muscle control. He uses a custom-made velcro glove that allows him to throw and catch with the same hand.

Jackson is now becoming an inspiration to other young people with disabilities. His advice to other teens is to be yourself and don't let your disability stop your from pursuing your dreams.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscerebral palsybaseballHouston AstrosABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
More ABC13 & You
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News