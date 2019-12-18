Montgomery Co. attorney says 'no criminal conduct' found in hazing investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County attorney announced Tuesday there was no criminal conduct after an alleged hazing incident involving the varsity football team at Montgomery High School."While community standards and rules of appropriate conduct were violated, we have found no evidence of serious criminal conduct and will not formally prosecute any individuals involved," said county attorney B.D. Griffin.Deputies, Montgomery ISD police, and the district attorney's office all took part in the investigation that lasted several months. Investigators interviewed more than 30 potential victims, witnesses, and suspects, according to Griffin."Student witnesses included members and non-members of the football team," said Griffin. "Their report includes interviewed parents of those connected to the allegations and those adults were cooperative and forthcoming, including helping locate and turn over items of evidence."Griffin also said no MISD employees will be charged.At an MISD board meeting in October, three parents spoke about what they call "the lack of transparency" and how the culture of hazing at the schools is putting children in danger.They demanded the administration to review guidelines regarding bullying and hazing."It is noteworthy that MISD has and is taking significant steps to prevent similar actions from occurring in the future," said Griffin in Tuesday's announcement. "MISD's reaction, its revised procedures and additional education for staff, students and parents clearly demonstrate that MISD takes the instances very seriously and that hazing or offensive conduct in any form will not be tolerated going forward."