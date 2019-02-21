SPORTS

Nike releasing all-female athletes ad featuring Simone Biles during Oscars

'Just do it'

Nike is getting ready to launch a new ad featuring only female athletes!

The ad will include a voice over from tennis star Serena Williams, and it will also feature Olympic gold medalist and World Sportswoman of the Year Simone Biles.


The theme of this year's ad is called 'Dream Crazier,' spotlighting female athletes who have broken barriers and brought people together through the power of the sport.

The new ad will air on Sunday, Feb. 24, during the Oscars.

Last year, Nike nearly broke the internet with their fall 2018 ad 'Dream Crazy' featuring Colin Kaepernick.

In the 2018 campaign, the former 49ers player said: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," alluding to his kneeling protest over social injustice.
