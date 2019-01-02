The National Hockey League is bringing one of its outdoor events to Texas.The Cotton Bowl will be the home of the NHL's Winter Classic in 2020, with the Dallas Stars acting as host.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the move on Tuesday, but did not announce who the Stars would face in the New Year's Day game.Started in 2008, the Winter Classic has been held outdoors at primarily cold weather venues.The Cotton Bowl would be one of the largest venues the NHL has ever played an outdoor game in.Capacity for the 89th Cotton Bowl is listed at 92,100, but Bettman said it's more around 80,000.Only three of the NHL's outdoor games have had a crowd larger than 70,000.