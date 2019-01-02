SPORTS

NHL announces 2020 Winter Classic will be held at Cotton Bowl in Dallas

EMBED </>More Videos

NHL announces 2020 Winter Classic will be held in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
The National Hockey League is bringing one of its outdoor events to Texas.

The Cotton Bowl will be the home of the NHL's Winter Classic in 2020, with the Dallas Stars acting as host.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the move on Tuesday, but did not announce who the Stars would face in the New Year's Day game.

Started in 2008, the Winter Classic has been held outdoors at primarily cold weather venues.

The Cotton Bowl would be one of the largest venues the NHL has ever played an outdoor game in.

Capacity for the 89th Cotton Bowl is listed at 92,100, but Bettman said it's more around 80,000.

Only three of the NHL's outdoor games have had a crowd larger than 70,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnhlhockeyDallas StarsDallas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Golden Ticket raffle giving away Houston season tickets
What the Texans should do to beat Andrew Luck and the Colts
More Sports
Top Stories
Videos show chase and deadly crash involving teen driver
Daughter mourns mom killed after crash involving teen driver
Dad's blood alcohol more than twice the limit: Prosecutors
ABC13 Storm Updates: Possible flash flooding threatens Houston
Activists say fatal shooting of girl similar to 2017 incident
Man shot, killed in north Houston, police say
14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman
Gender-neutral birth certificates law in effect in NYC
Show More
3 tranquilizers, 8 bullets to take down lion after attack
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Woman finds drunk man sleeping in her dog's bed
Suspect arrested in series of burglaries targeting celebs in Hollywood
Airport employee busts a move to cheer up crying child
More News