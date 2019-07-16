HTX

NFL star Fozzy Whittaker returns home to Pearland to host camp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've been highlighting all of the great things over in Pearland as part of our HTX series.

Over at the Rig in Pearland, former Pearland Oiler and Longhorn Fozzy Whitaker putting on his annual Football Camp for area youngsters.

Once again the camp was free and there was a huge turn out as always. Whittaker is coming off an ACL injury and is a free agent right now.



The 7-year NFL vet is looking to land a spot in someone's training camp. But on Saturday, it was all about being there for the community and giving back to the kids.

"Everybody doesn't have the opportunity to talk to an NFL player or professional athlete, if that matters. So just being able to be out here and give them insight on things that have gotten me to the point where I am, things that have made me successful, if they can just take one thing from that then I would consider this camp a success," Whittaker said.

