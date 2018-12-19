SPORTS

Bears player proposes to girlfriend after win over Packers

Chicago Bears player Charles Leno proposed to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, after the Packers game on Sunday.

CHICAGO --
The Bear's big 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday only got better after the game for player Charles Leno Jr.

After clinching the NFC North division title, Leno got down on his knee on the field to propose to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth.

She said yes!

Chicago Bears player Charles Leno Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, after the team's win over the Green Bay Packers. (Video: Twitter/Chicago Bears)

The offensive lineman started off Sunday's game flagged for a false start, but finished strong.

"I'm on cloud nine this is one of the best days of my life. I'm going to remember this day forever: Dec. 16, 2018," Leno said.

With four minutes left in the game, Roth was asked by Bears staff to make her way to the field.

"They like walk me out into the field and next thing I know I see him with his hands up," Roth said.

Waddle's World: Bears beat Packers, 24-17



Roth, a Chicago native and life-long Bears fan said this was the proposal she had dreamed of since she was a little girl.

"He went to go put the ring on my finger, he said, 'why are you shaking so much!?' Roth said.

Roth said she had an idea a proposal was in the works, but Leno made sure to throw her off her game

"He told me on ... Wednesday that it was not happening this game. He's like, 'It's not happening," she said.

The defensive move worked and Roth was shocked.

"My mom and stepdad were there and his parents were there and everyone was jumping around. I was like, 'I feel like we just won the Super Bowl,'" Roth said.

The newly engaged couple said they are thinking about a destination wedding. However, for now, they both want to enjoy the engagement and celebrate with Leno's family in the Bay Area when the Bears play the San Francisco 49ers next week.

The Bears tweeted a video of the proposal.
