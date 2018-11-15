SPORTS

NFL awarding more than $35 million to organizations for brain injury studies

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study suggests a disturbing trend when it comes to players with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, otherwise known as CTE.

NEW YORK --
The NFL is awarding more than $35 million in funding to five organizations conducting research into diagnosis and treatment of brain injuries.

Through its Scientific Advisory Board established as part of its "Play Smart. Play Safe" initiative, the NFL is awarding grants to investigative teams focusing on concussions and associated conditions, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Organizations receiving funding include:
  • Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, led by Dr. William P. Meehan III, $14,698,132 to "A Prospective, LONGitudinal and Translational Study for Former National Football League Players."
  • The University of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, $6,070,384 to its "Prevalence of Brain Health versus Neurodegeneration in Professional Football Retirees" work.
  • The University of Calgary, led by Dr. Carolyn Emery, $9,438,473 to "Surveillance in High Schools to Reduce Concussions in Youth."
  • The University of California-San Francisco, led by Dr. Geoff Manley, $3,454,080 to "Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury (TRACK-TBI Longitudinal)."
  • The Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Harvard Medical School, led by Dr. Grant Iverson, $1,583,138 to "The Spectrum of Concussion: Predictors of Clinical Recovery, Treatment and Rehabilitation, and Possible Long-Term Effects."

Having awarded $35 million of the NFL's $40 million commitment made in 2016, the league has allocated the remaining $5 million to further medical research focused on player health and safety.

The funds will be distributed under the guidance of SAB Chairman Gen. Peter Chiarelli, a retired U.S. Army general who led the Department of Defense efforts on post-traumatic stress (PTS), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and suicide prevention.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnfldonationsconcussionu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Channelview wide receiver is the ideal student-athlete
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
Missionary trips or football? Easy answer for this player
Warriors take on Rockets as Green returns from suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
Estranged husband charged in murder of missing mother
Runaway trailer slams into vehicle, killing driver
Homeless man and NJ couple arrested in GoFundMe case
Fugitive 'up to his neck' with charges as mugshot goes viral
Man gets life for continuous sex assault of 13-year-old
Glass company giving all employees guns for Christmas
Former Pres. Barack Obama to visit Houston for Rice appearance
Lamar HS parents demand tighter security after student's murder
Show More
Serial killer with Texas ties may be linked to 90 murders
Country star Roy Clark of 'Hee Haw' fame has died
Woman pleads not guilty in bus crash that killed 3 students
Build the Wall toy with Trump figurine causing controversy
Bregman, Mattress Mack give away turkeys to families in need
More News