New York T-shirt shop selling only one Astros jersey

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) -- Tucked away in a sea of New York Yankees pinstripe jerseys at a t-shirt shop in Times Square, there is one, and only one, Astros jersey for sale.

ABC13's Courtney Fischer spent Monday afternoon trying to convince tourists, and even Yankees fans, to join the 'Stros fan base.



"It's too flashy," said one tourist.

"Well, that's how we do things in Texas!" responded Fischer.

The Astros won Game 2 of the AL Championship Series, 3-2, in 11 innings after Carlos Correa launched a walk-off solo home run to right field.

The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is on Tuesday in New York, with a first-pitch time of 3:07 p.m.

