New York T-shirt shop selling only 1 Astros jersey

ABC13's Courtney Fischer spent Monday afternoon trying to convince tourists, and even Yankees fans, to join the 'Stros fan base.
"It's too flashy," said one tourist.
"Well, that's how we do things in Texas!" responded Fischer.
The Astros won Game 2 of the AL Championship Series, 3-2, in 11 innings after Carlos Correa launched a walk-off solo home run to right field.
READ MORE: Astros win drama-filled ALCS Game 2 with Correa's walk-off HR
The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is on Tuesday in New York, with a first-pitch time of 3:07 p.m.
