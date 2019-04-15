New Texans cheer coach Casey Potter on what it takes to make the team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of people came out to NRG Stadium for this year's Texans cheerleading tryouts.This is the first tryouts for new Texans cheerleading coach Casey Potter who told ABC13 Eyewitness News, "I'm living my dream here."Potter watched as a lot of people tried out to get a spot on the team.Potter was excited about her new role stating, "I've been here for years, I was here as a cheerleader, and I'm so excited to be back to get to share how amazing my experience was and pass it on to future teams that come through here and all the cheerleaders."She became the team's new coach following the lawsuit scandal against Altovise "Alto" Gary, and is now hoping to make a big impact on the program."I think my legacy is going to be my passion for this and I hope that they share it with me because it's going to be a great time."There are three rounds during the tryouts, each with a different style and difficulty level.A former Rockets Power Dancer and Texans cheerleader, Potter talked about what it takes to make the team."If I had to boil it down to what it takes to be a Houston Texans cheerleader is poise and personality you know...its passion."There's one more day of tryouts Sunday, followed by interviews and finalists meeting.