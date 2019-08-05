Sports

New NL title rings added to Astros giveaways to all fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There were a lot of highly-coveted items that have found new homes with Astros fans. Now, the remaining most sought-after Minute Maid Park giveaways this season will go to every person going through the gates on game days.

Here are the remaining giveaways set for the 2019 Astros season:

Aug. 6 vs. Colorado: Topps baseball cards for all fans, presented by Topps; Zack Greinke "Welcome to Houston" T-shirt for all fans
Aug. 19 vs. Detroit Tigers: Craig Biggio 2005 NL Championship replica rings for all fans, presented by Gallery Furniture
Aug. 21 vs. Detroit Tigers: Josh Reddick 'On-Base' Bobblehead, presented by Veritex Community Banks, for all fans
Sept. 7 vs. Seattle: Justin Verlander bobblehead for all fans
Sept. 9 vs. Oakland Athletics: Jeff Bagwell 2005 NL Championship replica rings for all fans, presented by Gallery Furniture

Sept. 18 vs. Texas Rangers: Michael Brantley Bobblehead for all fans
Sept. 21 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Carlos Correa 'Puerto Rico Flag' Bobblehead for all fans, in honor of Hispanic Heritage month celebrated at Minute Maid Park the weekend of Sept. 20-22
Sept. 22 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Team poster and 2020 schedule for the first 10,000 fans

In addition, the Astros added its brand new "T-Shirt Tuesday" promotion, which offers an exclusive designed tee for sale during home games that fall on a Tuesday.

Other regular promotions have returned, including Dollar Dog Night, which falls on Tuesdays; Friday Night Fireworks; Friday pregame happy hour; and Kids Run the Bases Sundays.

Full details of the promotions can be found at the Astros website.

RELATED: Dad emotional after getting trip to Houston Astros Spring Training for Christmas
EMBED More News Videos

The 88-year-old dad was so thankful for his Spring Training tickets to see the Houston Astros.



Jose Altuve likes Astros' 2019 chances ahead of spring training
EMBED More News Videos

Jose Altuve confident in 2019 Astros

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosfree stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect facing new charge in 4-year-old's death
LIVE: Closing arguments in murder trial of ex-football coach
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
Trump, Biden refer to wrong cities in mass shooting comments
Pregnant 19-year-old shot to death in NW Houston motel
JJ Watt breaks child's bike as Texans ride in Packers tradition
Show More
Why these crates will give you a traffic headache on I-45
Magnolia man out of Malaysian jail after passport stamp glitch
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Can citizen action prevent mass shootings?
Cybersecurity cut for 8chan message forum used by El Paso suspect
More TOP STORIES News