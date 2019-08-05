New NL title rings added to Astros giveaways to all fans

Here are the remaining giveaways set for the 2019 Astros season:
Aug. 6 vs. Colorado: Topps baseball cards for all fans, presented by Topps; Zack Greinke "Welcome to Houston" T-shirt for all fans
Aug. 19 vs. Detroit Tigers: Craig Biggio 2005 NL Championship replica rings for all fans, presented by Gallery Furniture
Aug. 21 vs. Detroit Tigers: Josh Reddick 'On-Base' Bobblehead, presented by Veritex Community Banks, for all fans
Sept. 7 vs. Seattle: Justin Verlander bobblehead for all fans
Sept. 9 vs. Oakland Athletics: Jeff Bagwell 2005 NL Championship replica rings for all fans, presented by Gallery Furniture
Sept. 18 vs. Texas Rangers: Michael Brantley Bobblehead for all fans
Sept. 21 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Carlos Correa 'Puerto Rico Flag' Bobblehead for all fans, in honor of Hispanic Heritage month celebrated at Minute Maid Park the weekend of Sept. 20-22
Sept. 22 vs. Los Angeles Angels: Team poster and 2020 schedule for the first 10,000 fans
In addition, the Astros added its brand new "T-Shirt Tuesday" promotion, which offers an exclusive designed tee for sale during home games that fall on a Tuesday.
Other regular promotions have returned, including Dollar Dog Night, which falls on Tuesdays; Friday Night Fireworks; Friday pregame happy hour; and Kids Run the Bases Sundays.
Full details of the promotions can be found at the Astros website.
