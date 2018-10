If you want to show your Astros pride on social, we've found a picture-perfect backdrop that will make you the envy of all your Instagram friends.The fence at Taqueria Laredo, near the intersection of Fulton and Patton Streets, has been painted with the classic Astros rainbow along with a blue silhouette of the Houston skyline.The north Houston taqueria is accessible by riding the METRORail Red Line to the Moody Park stop, and then taking a short stroll.