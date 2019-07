EMBED >More News Videos Congrats to Josh Reddic and his wife Jett! The two revealed they are having twins!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans can pose for pictures in front of a new mural at Minute Maid Park.The mural shows players doing the "Astros stare" next to the team's 2017 World Series trophy.It was created by local artist Donkeeboy and is an homage to street art throughout the city.Fans can check out the mural at Hall of Fame Alley.