NEVER SETTLE: Astros take home 2018 ESPY award for Best Team

The Astros took home the award for Best Team. Take a look back at the Astros postseason that led to the championship.

LOS ANGELES, California --
The ESPYs confirmed what Houston Astros fans already knew: the 'Stros are the best team in sports.

On Wednesday night, three members of the club, Dallas Keuchel, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, accepted the award for Best Team of 2017 during the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The return to the City of Angels was fitting for the crew who won their first World Series title there by defeating the Dodgers.



Clad in suits, Keuchel, Altuve and Bregman looked sharp at the podium.

"What a great year in sports it was, and I think this doesn't only signify that we were a really good team in 2017, but overall the last couple years, our clubhouse has been full of guys who want to win and make coming to the ballpark so easy," Keuchel said as he accepted the ESPY on the team's behalf.



Best Team was the only award the Astros took home. Jose Altuve and George Springer were also nominated for individual awards, but lost out on those.

That didn't stop them from having a good time, though.

Before the show, the guys shared photos on social media of them hanging out with another Houston fan favorite, Case Keenum.



Keenum had a victory of his own to celebrate at the ESPYs, winning for Best Moment with the Minneapolis Miracle.



Meanwhile, Altuve, Bregman and Keuchel got to rub shoulders with some of the people they admire.



Astros owner Jim Crane was also spotted in the crowd as the trio walked up to the stage. The Astros will be hanging out on the West Coast for at least a few more days.

They'll be on the road for a three-game stretch against the Angels before heading to Colorado to take on the Rockies.

See the full list of winners below.

Male athlete: Alex Ovechkin

Female athlete: Chloe Kim

Olympic moment: Shaun White

Championship performance: Nick Foles

Breakthrough athlete: Donovan Mitchell

Game: U.S. Olympic women's hockey team defeats Canada

Moment: Minnesota Vikings defeat New Orleans Saints

Team: Houston Astros

College athlete: Baker Mayfield

Play: Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale hits second buzzer-beater to win NCAA women's basketball title

Record-breaking performance: Roger Federer

International men's soccer player: Cristiano Ronaldo

International women's soccer player: Sam Kerr

NFL player: Tom Brady

MLB player: Mike Trout

NHL player: Alex Ovechkin

Driver: Martin Truex Jr.

NBA player: LeBron James

WNBA player: Maya Moore

Fighter: Terence Crawford

Male golfer: Jordan Spieth

Female golfer: Sung-Hyun Park

Male Olympian: Shaun White
Female Olympian: Chloe Kim

Male tennis player: Roger Federer

Female tennis player: Sloane Stephens

Male action sports athlete: David Wise

Female action sports athlete: Chloe Kim

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Male athlete with a disability: Mike Schultz

Female athlete with a disability: Brenna Huckaby

Bowler: Rhino Page

MLS player: Nemanja Nikolic

NWSL player: Megan Rapinoe

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Kelly

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: women who spoke out against sexual abuse by former team doctor

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Jake Wood, Team Rubicon

Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
