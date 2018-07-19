NEVER SETTLE: Astros take home 2018 ESPY award for Best Team

LOS ANGELES, California --The ESPYs confirmed what Houston Astros fans already knew: the 'Stros are the best team in sports.
On Wednesday night, three members of the club, Dallas Keuchel, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, accepted the award for Best Team of 2017 during the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The return to the City of Angels was fitting for the crew who won their first World Series title there by defeating the Dodgers.
Clad in suits, Keuchel, Altuve and Bregman looked sharp at the podium.
"What a great year in sports it was, and I think this doesn't only signify that we were a really good team in 2017, but overall the last couple years, our clubhouse has been full of guys who want to win and make coming to the ballpark so easy," Keuchel said as he accepted the ESPY on the team's behalf.
Add another one to the trophy case! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ud5mw3RF31— Houston Astros (@astros) July 19, 2018
Eyyyy let’s go!!!! Team of the year! ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ #Htown.. it was alll for you! 🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘— Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) July 19, 2018
Best Team was the only award the Astros took home. Jose Altuve and George Springer were also nominated for individual awards, but lost out on those.
That didn't stop them from having a good time, though.
Before the show, the guys shared photos on social media of them hanging out with another Houston fan favorite, Case Keenum.
Not a bad crew to hang out with. #ESPYS2018 pic.twitter.com/sszz7OcVfg— Case Keenum (@casekeenum7) July 18, 2018
Keenum had a victory of his own to celebrate at the ESPYs, winning for Best Moment with the Minneapolis Miracle.
Congrats to @UHCougarFB legend @casekeenum7 for taking home the Best Moment at the @ESPYS #MinneapolisMiraclehttps://t.co/mTPOtqVxiS pic.twitter.com/zZr3pOkwfD— Houston Sports (@abc13sports) July 19, 2018
Meanwhile, Altuve, Bregman and Keuchel got to rub shoulders with some of the people they admire.
At the espys tonight.... met @diannaESPN ... fav nfl reporter with out a doubt .... fantasy team locked in— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) July 19, 2018
Astros owner Jim Crane was also spotted in the crowd as the trio walked up to the stage. The Astros will be hanging out on the West Coast for at least a few more days.
They'll be on the road for a three-game stretch against the Angels before heading to Colorado to take on the Rockies.
See the full list of winners below.
Male athlete: Alex Ovechkin
Female athlete: Chloe Kim
Olympic moment: Shaun White
Championship performance: Nick Foles
Breakthrough athlete: Donovan Mitchell
Game: U.S. Olympic women's hockey team defeats Canada
Moment: Minnesota Vikings defeat New Orleans Saints
Team: Houston Astros
College athlete: Baker Mayfield
Play: Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale hits second buzzer-beater to win NCAA women's basketball title
Record-breaking performance: Roger Federer
International men's soccer player: Cristiano Ronaldo
International women's soccer player: Sam Kerr
NFL player: Tom Brady
MLB player: Mike Trout
NHL player: Alex Ovechkin
Driver: Martin Truex Jr.
NBA player: LeBron James
WNBA player: Maya Moore
Fighter: Terence Crawford
Male golfer: Jordan Spieth
Female golfer: Sung-Hyun Park
Male Olympian: Shaun White
Female Olympian: Chloe Kim
Male tennis player: Roger Federer
Female tennis player: Sloane Stephens
Male action sports athlete: David Wise
Female action sports athlete: Chloe Kim
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Male athlete with a disability: Mike Schultz
Female athlete with a disability: Brenna Huckaby
Bowler: Rhino Page
MLS player: Nemanja Nikolic
NWSL player: Megan Rapinoe
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Kelly
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: women who spoke out against sexual abuse by former team doctor
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Jake Wood, Team Rubicon
Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
The Associated Press contributed to this report.