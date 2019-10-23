Sports

'Nervous Fan' who caught Astros player's attention goes to World Series

An Astros fan that the cameras couldn't get enough of in New York found himself at the World Series after his passion caught a player's attention.

Forrest Magee's over-the-top emotions were a gift to social media during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Days later, the attention hasn't stopped as the nervous fan found himself at game one of the World Series.

"I don't really know why I'm so famous, or whatever right now, or my five minutes of fame because I was basically just watching a baseball game," Magee said.



The new-found fame landed Magee an offer he couldn't resist. "First, I thought it was kind of like a prank," Magee recalled.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers saw the internet images and offered Magee tickets.

ORIGINAL STORY: We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'

"I can't even describe how awesome this is," Magee explained. "This is the most unbelievable thing ever!"

McCullers gave Magee two tickets near first base. Magee happily accepted and brought his dad.

"I thought it would be nice to take him and just a good moment to have for both of us together," Magee said.

It was a memorable moment the nervous fan in the Bronx never saw coming.

However, you may not have seen him on TV Tuesday night. After all, his orange didn't stick out as much as it did in New York. But that doesn't mean his emotion was any different.

"Honestly, that's me," Magee explained. "Maybe not that much during regular season games. I watch probably 100 games during the year, and I get pretty animated during those games."

But that over-the-top love for the Astros is worth it. It landed Magee a trip to the World Series.



SEE ALSO: Who knows more about their state, Astros or Yankees fans?
EMBED More News Videos

After facing off twice in the ALCS in the past 3 years, the Astros and Yankees are pretty familiar with each other. But what about their fans?



RELATED STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkfunny videohouston astrosviral videobuzzworthygood newsfeel goodviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed in possible racing crash that split car in half
WORLD SERIES: Astros fall to Nationals in Game 1
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Young cancer fighter meets Jose Altuve before World Series game
Fake Houston dentists treated patients without licenses: police
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
German family brings unique concept around breakfast favorite
Digital Deal of the Day
'The Facts of Life' cast reportedly reuniting for holiday special
Astros will win '19 World Series, says writer who predicted '17 win
More TOP STORIES News