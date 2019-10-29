NCAA

NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame

ATLANTA -- The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame. The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to clear the way for the amateur athletes to "benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness."

The vote came during a meeting at Emory University in Atlanta.

In a news release, board chair Michael V. Drake said the board realized that it "must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes."

NCAA rules have long barred players from hiring agents and the association has steadfastly refused to allow players to be paid by their schools, with some exceptions. A California law set to take effect in 2023 would prevent athletes from losing their scholarships or being kicked off their teams for signing endorsement deals. Other states could put laws in place earlier than that.

RELATED: California becomes 1st state to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA

The NCAA says it represents some 450,000 athletes nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgeorgiancaacollege
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NCAA
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
California closer to letting college athletes make money
5 reasons we need the UT-A&M football rivalry back
Texas Tech defeats Michigan State in Final Four 61-51
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 children, 1 adult found dead inside home in Deer Park: Police
TV star's gun taken during truck break-in at NRG
Halloween plunge: This is how far temperatures are about to drop
Suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?
Elected official accused of selling babies
Bud Light sends hero who took Astros homer to stomach to Game 6
Astros turn to Rockets legends for help before Game 6 tonight
Show More
Watt's good luck gift to Altuve before Game 6 of World Series
Where some Astros hung out after returning home to Houston
$1 beer, free burger, and more during Astros World Series run
Grandfather of toddler who fell from cruise ship and died charged
$400M in cocaine, marijuana seized from Florida port
More TOP STORIES News