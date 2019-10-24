Nats take 11-2 lead after messy 7th by Astros

George Springer, centerfield Jose Altuve, second base Michael Brantley, left field Alex Bregman, third base Yuli Gurriel, first base Yordan Alvarez, designated hitter Carlos Correa, shortstop Robinson Chirinos, catcher Josh Reddick, right field

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Things only got worse for the Astros after Justin Verlander left.Verlander gave up Kurt Suzuki's tiebreaking homer to lead off the seventh and was done after walking Victor Robles.In came reliever Ryan Pressly, whose right knee has been giving him trouble for months. What followed was a messy display of baseball, perhaps the poorest of the season for the Astros, and at the worst time.Washington wound up scoring six times in all and taking an 8-2 lead, helped by a grounder that Alex Bregman couldn't handle cleanly and another ball the All-Star third baseman threw away.One other notable thing: The Astros issued their first intentional walk of the year. Manager AJ Hinch went the whole season without calling for one but put rookie Juan Soto on with two outs and runners on second and third.It was 3-2 at that point. Soon, the Nationals were up by six and fans were starting to file out of the stadium.After Trea Turner had a leadoff single in the Washington fifth, Adam Eaton grounded into a double play. Shortstop Carlos Correa fielded the hard grounder right near second, stepped on the bag and threw to first.Verlander has thrown 56 of his 83 pitches for strikes. His five strikeouts have pushed his postseason career total to an MLB-record 201, and he has walked two.Washington starter Stephen Strasburg has six strikeouts without a walk. He has allowed only three more hits since Houston had three consecutive one-out hits in the first. He has thrown 56 of 86 pitches for strikes.Verlander and Strasburg both settled in nicely through four innings. They haven't given up a lot since each gave up two runs in the first.Aiming for his first World Series win, Verlander at least ensured his place on future blooper reels. Rushing to field Ryan Zimmerman's tapper toward the third base side, he slipped - he tried to make a throw, but it hit his left leg and harmlessly bounced away, giving Zimmerman an infield single.The veteran pros each smiled. Even in a tense matchup, it's still a kid's game.Houston threatened in the third inning, putting runners at the corners. Shortstop Turner bobbled and then bounced his throw to first for an error on José Altuve's two-out grounder and Michael Brantley singled to right.Bregman grounded to shortstop on the next play for a forceout.Strasburg gave up four hits in the first three innings, striking out four and walking none. He threw 58 pitches.Verlander was at 51 pitches through three innings. He allowed four hits and one walk with four strikeouts.Soto, playing his last game as a 20-year-old, doubled with two outs in the third for the Nationals' fourth hit. Soto was stranded when Howie Kendrick popped out, dropping the Nationals to 1 for 5 with runners in scoring position.By the way, in case you missed it, Verlander has become the first pitcher with 200 career strikeouts in the postseason.