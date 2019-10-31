Sports

Nationals star, Houston native Rendon wins WS in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Washington Nationals' superstar third baseman Anthony Rendon returned home to play the Astros in the World Series, and he's leaving a champion.

In the seventh inning of Game 7, his home run was one of the final daggers into the Astros' historic season.

Rendon, who was born in Richmond, played at George Bush High School, then Lamar High School.

For Rendon, he said it was simply amazing to win the World Series in his hometown.

EMBED More News Videos

Rendon's parents said they have been approached by many of Anthony's fans while in Houston.



"The amount of family that we have here, the amount of friends, the support system, it's awesome," Rendon said post-game.

He also said the only thing that would be short of winning the World Series in Houston was being part of the hometown team, but he added he'll take a championship wherever.

Rendon was drafted out of high school by the Braves but chose to play at Rice University.

Rendon hit 20 home runs as a freshman at Rice.

The Nationals drafted Rendon in 2011. Rendon, who is having an MVP season with the Nationals, is set to be a free agent in 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonwashington nationals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused of faking autism for sexual gratification
World Series 2019: Astros fall short in bid to win 2nd title
Will Gerrit Cole leave the Astros after World Series loss?
Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Houston native Anthony Rendon's parents discuss his WS victory
Hold your hats! Winds gust to 40 mph tonight in a cold rain
Family hatches Halloween genius after city destroys yard
Show More
State-appointed managers could replace HISD board
School gripped with grief over murders of 3 Deer Park siblings
Video shows Rockets fan's sucker punch of Pelicans coach
Mattress Mack sent kids battling cancer to World Series
Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
More TOP STORIES News