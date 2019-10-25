Nationals already rehearsed World Series trophy presentation

They’re practicing a trophy presentation staging. pic.twitter.com/85k239wEre — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) October 25, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5646973" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump said he will attend World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals if it goes to Game 5.

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- The World Series can end as early as Saturday night.On Thursday night, not even 24 hours before Game 3's first pitch between the Astros and Nationals, the Washington D.C. ball park already held rehearsals for an apparent trophy presentation.James Wagner, a sports reporter for the New York Times, tweeted a photo of workers around a stage erected over second base in the middle infield."They're practicing a trophy presentation staging," Wagner captioned, apparently taking the photo behind home plate from the press box.Wagner had a one tweet follow-up to the photo: "Honestly, it makes sense that they are. Why wouldn't they do this?"Ouch.Obvious thing first, there's no way this rehearsal in Washington was made with the Astros in mind. If the team does come back down 0-2 to win the world championship, a 'Stros trophy presentation would have to be at Minute Maid Park in either Game 6 or 7.The Astros won the 2017 World Series in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium. Conversely, the Astros' home ball park hosted the trophy presentation for the 2005 champs, the Chicago White Sox.Houston and Washington are due to duel at Nationals Park beginning Friday night with Game 3.