Nationals ace Max Scherzer scratched from World Series Game 5 start

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- Just hours before Game 5 of the World Series is set to occur, some big news broke out of the Nation's Capitol.According to reports, Washington Nationals ace pitcher Max Scherzer has been scratched from his start Sunday due to neck issues.Joe Ross has been selected to replace Scherzer as the Nationals' starting pitcher. The Nationals hope Scherzer can be available for Game 7, if necessary.Gerrit Cole is the starter for the Astros in a pivotal Game 5. The World Series is set to return to Houston on Tuesday for at least a Game 6.