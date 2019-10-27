Sports

Nationals ace Max Scherzer scratched from World Series Game 5 start

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- Just hours before Game 5 of the World Series is set to occur, some big news broke out of the Nation's Capitol.

According to reports, Washington Nationals ace pitcher Max Scherzer has been scratched from his start Sunday due to neck issues.

Joe Ross has been selected to replace Scherzer as the Nationals' starting pitcher. The Nationals hope Scherzer can be available for Game 7, if necessary.

Gerrit Cole is the starter for the Astros in a pivotal Game 5. The World Series is set to return to Houston on Tuesday for at least a Game 6.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswashingtonworld serieshouston astroswashington nationals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bomb threat called in to Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Southwest denies cameras were hidden in plane bathroom
Astros owner sends personal letter to Sports Illustrated writer
Teen suffers broken eye sockets after attack
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Families searching for two soldiers missing from Fort Hood
Show More
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
19-year-old arrested after allegedly killing man in Pasadena
Chance the Rapper talks support of teachers strike on 'SNL'
Astros tie up World Series with 8-1 Game 4 victory
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
More TOP STORIES News