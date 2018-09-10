SPORTS

Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized in final

EMBED </>More Videos

Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized in final

FLUSHING, Queens --
Serena Williams was penalized a game for calling the chair umpire a thief during an extended argument as the U.S. Open women's final descended into chaos, with fans booing and play delayed before Naomi Osaka wrapped up a 6-2, 6-4 victory for her first Grand Slam title.

The biggest issue for Williams on the scoreboard Saturday was that she was outplayed by a younger version of herself in Osaka, a 20-year-old who is the first player from Japan to win a major singles tennis title.

What this match will forever be remembered for is the way Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially warned her for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.



Osaka started to cry as the trophy presentation began filled with boos.

"Perhaps this isn't the finish we were looking for today - this momma is a role model," said USTA President Katrina Adams.

"Well I don't want to be rude, but I don't want to do questions. She played well, this is her first grand slam. I know you guys were rooting...let's not boo anymore," said Williams, congratulating Osaka.

Osaka then said she was 'sorry it had to end like this.'

"I just want to say thank you for watching the match. It was always my dream to play Serena at the US Open Finals. I am grateful. Thank you," she added.

(Some information from the Associated Press)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUS OpenFlushingNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Red Sox-Astros series left us wanting more in October
Moreland walks off Red Sox to avoid sweep by Astros
Astros' Verlander to experience homecoming at Tigers
Brady, Gronk open season with 27-20 win over Texans
More Sports
Top Stories
Officer fatally shoots woman accused of murder in Missouri City
Officer charged after man shot in apartment she thought was hers
Mom honors son shot and killed in wake of Hurricane Harvey
Chelsi Smith, Houston-area native who won Miss Universe, dies
Houston Texans fall to Patriots 27-20 to open season
CBS chief exec Les Moonves stepping down amid allegations
Miss America winner crowned in first without swimsuits
Roads and businesses affected as heavy rains pour down
Show More
Man accused of molesting girl at daycare run at his home
Florence could possibly threaten East Coast
Texas dad breaks silence over son's body found in desert
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
Digital Deal of the Day
More News