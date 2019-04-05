N. Houston Team of the Week: The Woodlands HS baseball

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- After reaching the UIL state semis a year ago, The Woodlands is back at it again on the diamond.
Leading the charge is legendary coach Ron Eastman, who was inducted into the National High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame a year ago. The Highlanders have state titles in 2000, 2006 and 2013 and were a two-step away from another last season.
The school has produced the likes of Pittsburgh Pirate opening-day starter Jameson Taillon and MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cards.
VYPE caught up with Eastman before the Highlanders' game against College Park to pick the brain of one of the country's sharpest baseball minds in our Sweeney Foot and Ankle Specialists North Houston Team of the Month feature.
Read the full interview through our partners VYPE Houston.
