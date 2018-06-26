SPORTS

James Harden for the win: Papa John's offering MVPizzas today inspired by Rockets star

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know these five fun facts about James Harden?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
James Harden's successes on the court are inspiring one-of-a-kind pizzas in his honor at Papa John's.

Harden took home his first Most Valuable Player award for the 2017-2018 season Monday night at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, California.

To celebrate, Papa John's is offering MVPizzas, decked out in Harden's likeness on Tuesday.

You wouldn't normally ask for a restaurant to go heavy on the beard toppings, but in this instance, we say, load them up.

According to the restaurant, black olives make up the star's trademark beard, jalapenos represent his hot shooting and the three-cheese blend is a nod to his league-leading 265 three-pointers.

You'll also find Italian sausage on the pizza because of his Euro step and extra sauce for Harden's overall swag on the hardwood.

Harden won the 63rd MVP award, so the first 63 carry-out orders at the Papa John's on 8588 Westheimer will receive the limited-edition pies.

The offer starts at 10 a.m.

If you don't make it out to the restaurant or you happen to be the 64th person in line and miss the promotion, you can still get 50 percent off Tuesday by using the promo code "HARDEN" at the online checkout.

Harden is just the third Houston Rocket to win the MVP honor behind Moses Malone, who has won it twice, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

RELATED: James Harden wins bis first NBA Most Valuable Player award
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsbasketballNBApizzaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News