SPORTS

Murder charge dropped in killing of Kentucky baseball player

EMBED </>More Videos

Murder charge dropped in killing of baseball player (KTRK)

WILLIAMSBURG, Kentucky --
Murder charges against Demonte McCain have been dropped after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery that was part of a plea deal.

McCain was originally charged with murder after the killing of Zachary Finch, a college baseball player at the University of the Cumberlands.

Finch was killed earlier this month while attempting to purchase an iPhone. He found McCain, the seller, online and the two met up in person in an attempt to complete the purchase.

Jahzion Wilson is still being charged with murder in Finch's death. McCain has agreed to testify against him in court, according to authorities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsbaseballKentucky
SPORTS
Fantasy football picks could score you Super Bowl tickets
Wakeboarding mama pulls off 'In My Feelings' challenge
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with teammates
More sports
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News