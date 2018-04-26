SPORTS

Houston Rockets use big 2nd half to bury Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5

Houston Rockets use big 2nd half to eliminate Minnesota from NBA Playoffs (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Rockets are moving on in the NBA Playoffs.

Using a big second half, Houston propelled to a 122-104 win in Game 5, eliminating first round opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James Harden added to his storybook 2018 season, finishing with 24 points and 12 assists.

Clint Capela also came up big, keeping Houston afloat in the first half. He led all scorers with 26 points to go with 15 rebounds.

The first half for the Rockets was notable for stars Harden and Chris Paul going quiet on the offensive end. Both Capela and Trevor Ariza led the team in scoring at halftime with 13 points each. The team was behind, 59-55, at the break.

But, Houston, like in Game 4, turned on the scoring in the third quarter, posting 30 points and holding the 8th seed Timberwolves to just 15.

Some of Houston's other famous faces were spotted in the stands at Game 5. We can only assume as the Rockets roll on, the celebrity sightings will only increase.

PHOTOS: Houston sports stars sighted at Game 5


For their next opponent in the Western Conference semifinal round, the Rockets await the winner of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder series. Houston will host the first two games of that series.

