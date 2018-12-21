Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent for Hampton University

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=324581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia's very own Mo'ne Davis earned a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame after pitching a two-hit shutout in the Little League World Series.

Little League star Mo'ne Davis will spend her college years on the Chesapeake Bay.Davis has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Hampton University Pirates in Virginia.Davis will reportedly be playing middle infielder.In 2014, Davis became the first girl to pitch her team to a victory during the little league world series, while playing for Philadelphia's Taney youth baseball association.She graduates from Springside Chestnut Hill Academy this spring.