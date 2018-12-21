BASEBALL

Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent for Hampton University

Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 19, 2018.

HAMPTON, Virginia --
Little League star Mo'ne Davis will spend her college years on the Chesapeake Bay.

Davis has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Hampton University Pirates in Virginia.

Davis will reportedly be playing middle infielder.



In 2014, Davis became the first girl to pitch her team to a victory during the little league world series, while playing for Philadelphia's Taney youth baseball association.
Philadelphia's very own Mo'ne Davis earned a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame after pitching a two-hit shutout in the Little League World Series.



She graduates from Springside Chestnut Hill Academy this spring.
