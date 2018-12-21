Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent for Hampton University

HAMPTON, Virginia --Little League star Mo'ne Davis will spend her college years on the Chesapeake Bay.
Davis has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Hampton University Pirates in Virginia.
Davis will reportedly be playing middle infielder.
In 2014, Davis became the first girl to pitch her team to a victory during the little league world series, while playing for Philadelphia's Taney youth baseball association.
She graduates from Springside Chestnut Hill Academy this spring.