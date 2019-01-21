One blown call may change a game's outcome. That doesn't mean it should change YOUR outcome.



We're paying back ALL SpreadLine and MoneyLine bets on the @Saints. Everyone will have their bets refunded as Bonus Bets. Just think of it as Good Karma. 😇 pic.twitter.com/oB2njgwVPS — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 21, 2019

A mobile betting company is offering refunds for Saints bets after the heartbreaking loss that ended the Saints' journey to the 2019 Super Bowl.PointsBet Sportsbook says one blown call shouldn't change your outcome.It was the call that was never made that shook football fans over the weekend.Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.After the no-call, Jared Goff had enough time to lead the Rams down the field for Greg Zuerlein's tying field goal, a 48-yarder with 15 seconds remaining, ending the game 26 to 23.