SPORTS

Mobile betting company offering refund to Saints bets after perceived blown call

EMBED </>More Videos

LOUISIANA (KTRK) --
A mobile betting company is offering refunds for Saints bets after the heartbreaking loss that ended the Saints' journey to the 2019 Super Bowl.

PointsBet Sportsbook says one blown call shouldn't change your outcome.


It was the call that was never made that shook football fans over the weekend.

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

After the no-call, Jared Goff had enough time to lead the Rams down the field for Greg Zuerlein's tying field goal, a 48-yarder with 15 seconds remaining, ending the game 26 to 23.

RELATED:Louisiana eye doctor offering free eye exam to NFL referees after Saints loss
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew Orleans Saintsnfleye carebuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' star's wedding will leave your Spidey senses tingling
Deshaun Watson to replace Tom Brady in Pro Bowl
Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL refs after Saints loss
Houston Texans to head to London for international game
More Sports
Top Stories
MLK Day Parade held in downtown Houston
Locals who knew MLK remember his life
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
Group of women allegedly attack employees in Galleria food court
Get ready for this! Plan now for our next cold front
Deshaun Watson to replace Tom Brady in Pro Bowl
Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL refs after Saints loss
Houston Texans to head to London for international game
Show More
Astros' star's wedding will leave your Spidey senses tingling
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Suspected drunk driver was leaving bar at time of crash
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator running for president
Justin Timberlake visits San Antonio children's hospital
More News