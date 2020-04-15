Coronavirus

Houston Dynamo and MLS now eyeing return by at least mid-June, source says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In what could set the tone in how and when sports leagues return to play, Major League Soccer is looking to return by June 8 at the earliest after suspending play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a source told ABC13 Sports on Wednesday.

The MLS began stopping play in mid-March following other major sporting leagues and events either postponing or canceling their games. Most notably, the NBA stopped play after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the MLS said it was unlikely it was going to return by mid-May, which was one of the proposed times to resume matches.

The Dynamo and the 25 teams of the MLS had played at least two matches before the league suspended play.

