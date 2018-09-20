HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The lush grass of Minute Maid Park will soon serve a second purpose.
Stadiumlinks is transforming Minute Maid Park into a one-of-a-kind golf experience.
Golfers will have the chance to tee it off from the upper deck of the park to targets hundreds of feet below.
In addition to the epic driving range, there will also be a chipping and putting competition for individuals to compete in. There is also a VIP package that will have access into an intimate lounge area with private access.
Tee times for the unique experience will take place on Nov. 16-18.
Visit Stadiumlinks to book yours now.