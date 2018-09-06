SPORTS

Mexico men's national soccer team arrives in Houston ahead of international friendly

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexico's national soccer team arrives in Houston ahead of their international friendly against Uruguay.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Mexico men's national soccer team arrived in Houston on Thursday ahead of its scheduled friendly against Uruguay.

Fans greeted players as they arrived at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Houston.

Friday's match brings lots of intrigue to fans of Mexico as they will get to see interim manager Ricardo Ferretti lead "El Tri" against Luis Suarez and Uruguay.

Tickets are still available for Friday's match against Uruguay, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. from NRG Stadium.

This will be the first of two friendly matches for Mexico during the international break.

They will take on the United States men's national team on Tuesday, Sept. 11 in Nashville with the game being broadcast on ESPN.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmexicosocceru.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans expect healthy J.J. Watt to be at full speed for opener
Come and get 'em: Astros remaining game giveaways
Africans in the NFL: Will Alvin Kamara dominate again?
Bregman, Gattis homer in Astros' 9-1 win over Twins
More Sports
Top Stories
Inmate who escaped Harris Co. courthouse captured
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Domestic violence investigated after woman dies in W. Houston
12 passengers fall ill after flying into Philadelphia airport
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones and Infowars
Fight over baby's diaper rash ends with man's stabbing
166 skulls found in mass burial pit in Mexico: Officials
'Gay Conversion' parking sign directed at Houston church
Show More
Auto shop owner's life savings stolen in violent robbery
4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Cincinnati bank
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence could threaten East Coast
Selfie-taking teen falls to death at Yosemite, report says
Carjacking victim uses app to help police track down suspect
More News