Mexico eliminated from World Cup with loss to Brazil

Mexico lost to Brazil Monday, eliminating them from the World Cup.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mexico's World Cup run has come to an end. They were eliminated Monday, losing 2-0 to Brazil in round 16 after advancing past the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mexico finished second in Group F behind Sweden.

The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stages. Germany, the 2014 champions, were in the group as well, but finished last.

After South Korea defeated Germany in the final game of the group stage, videos went viral of the Koreans and Mexicans celebrating the elimination of Germany together.


Mexico fans made their presence felt in Russia with their traveling fan base and celebrations out on the Russian streets.
