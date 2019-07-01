Mexican national team fans love the city of Houston and the luck it brings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston may now be known as a soccer town and a home to the Mexican National team.With 18 trips to Houston, the national team has only lost once.Saturday, they won in a dramatic fashion.There is an unmatched passion that El Tri brings to the table."For us it means a lot. You know to be wearing the jersey for the Mexican national team is a lot. It is a responsibility to represent your country. There is 120 million viewers that they are going to be watching you," said Felipe Valenzuela. "The Mexican fans they don't allow you to lose.""Houston is an amazing soccer town, amazing destination, they understand we are one of the largest cities in America. It is a city with people from all over the world that love the game," said Glen Davis.