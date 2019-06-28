Memorial Park renovations ahead of schedule, Astros say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are inching closer! With what was originally set to be an 18-month project now condensed, the Astros Foundation is working hard to open the Memorial Park golf course by Nov. 1. That is required by the PGA in order to host the 2020 Houston Open.Updates were provided on the golf course Friday. All of the back-nine is nearly finished, with the grass already planted. The greens have been re-done and the plan is to move to the front-nine once the back is finished.What was pointed out is that while the holes are in the same location, they are now different. It is only a matter of time before we see our first tee time at the new Memorial Park Golf Course.RELATED: