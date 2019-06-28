golf

Memorial Park renovations ahead of schedule, Astros say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are inching closer! With what was originally set to be an 18-month project now condensed, the Astros Foundation is working hard to open the Memorial Park golf course by Nov. 1. That is required by the PGA in order to host the 2020 Houston Open.

Updates were provided on the golf course Friday. All of the back-nine is nearly finished, with the grass already planted. The greens have been re-done and the plan is to move to the front-nine once the back is finished.

What was pointed out is that while the holes are in the same location, they are now different. It is only a matter of time before we see our first tee time at the new Memorial Park Golf Course.

RELATED:

Memorial Park Golf Course to get $135 million renovation
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonpgahouston astrosgolf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLF
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
Tiger Hood: New York City's Famous Street Golfer
Jeannie Mai on how 'Holey Moley' does mini-golf in a big way
Fort Bend Country Club closing after 69 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News