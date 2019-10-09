Memorial Park Golf Course renovations on track after Imelda setback

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite a setback when Tropical Storm Imelda came through, officials say the renovations to the Memorial Park Golf Course are still on track.The lead architect gave an update on the improvements saying they are about a month out from re-opening the course.It will be the new home of the Houston Open golf tournament."One week out of the year, the tour players are going to play on a wonderful municipal golf course," the architect said. "Fifty-one weeks out of the year, the residents of Houston are going to have a great golf course, a great practice facility to play on, so its a win-win for everybody. It's going to be a win for the Houston Open and a win for the residents of Houston."