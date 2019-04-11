Vype

Memorial Mustangs baseball named VYPE Team of the Month

By VYPE
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a share of first place on the line facing Jersey Village, the Memorial Mustangs did what they have done for the majority of the season - take care of business.

A 10-2 victory on Tuesday kept the Mustangs in a tie for first place in District 17-6A with Stratford as they improved to 18-2-1 overall and 6-0 in district play.

"I felt like we ended the season really well last year," Mustang coach Jeremy York said. "Our senior class from 2018 really set the stage for us. We played well in the Round Rock series and that was our deal to take that and transfer that into this year.

"So far we have done a good job of that. Playing well together as a team, taking each game pitch by pitch, out by out and inning by inning."

This start to the year has made Houston Memorial Baseball the March Becks Prime Team of the Month.

Get more on the Memorial Mustangs through our partner VYPE Houston.

SEE OTHER VYPE STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonvypebaseballhigh school sports
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VYPE
Kingwood HS alum Travis Swanson reflects on NFL career
Former The Woodlands coach to take over Oak Ridge program
Fastest HS track star tops Houston prep athletes list
Houston area's best volleyball players take over Gator Bayou
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News