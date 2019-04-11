Memorial Mustangs baseball named VYPE Team of the Month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a share of first place on the line facing Jersey Village, the Memorial Mustangs did what they have done for the majority of the season - take care of business.A 10-2 victory on Tuesday kept the Mustangs in a tie for first place in District 17-6A with Stratford as they improved to 18-2-1 overall and 6-0 in district play."I felt like we ended the season really well last year," Mustang coach Jeremy York said. "Our senior class from 2018 really set the stage for us. We played well in the Round Rock series and that was our deal to take that and transfer that into this year."So far we have done a good job of that. Playing well together as a team, taking each game pitch by pitch, out by out and inning by inning."This start to the year has made Houston Memorial Baseball the March Becks Prime Team of the Month.