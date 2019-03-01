Meet the man behind the wheel of the ESPN College GameDay bus

The bus will be parked outside the Fertitta Center for the men's basketball game against UCF Saturday. This is a big deal, because this is the first time in Coogs history that the GameDay bus has visited the campus.
Doors open for UH students at 8:30 a.m., followed by doors opening for the public at 9 a.m.
Eyewitness News Sports Reporter David Nuno met Bobby Stevens, the man behind the wheel of the ESPN bus.
He said when he first got the job, he only expected to be driving it for a few weeks. Those few weeks turned into 16 years. Watch his interview in the video above.
At 4pm get to know Bobby, who has been driving the ESPN Game Day bus in football and basketball, for 16 years. #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/h2MUB0Dtge— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 28, 2019
UH fans have a lot to be proud of this year, with their men's basketball team having an exceptional season. The team is ranked at No. 8 with a record of 27-1.
I’m on a bus. The @espn College Game Day Bus. @UHCougarMBK pic.twitter.com/9OFM7c4pln— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 28, 2019
Head coach Kelvin Sampson has been nominated for the Naismith Award, which is given to the coach of the year.