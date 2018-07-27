Meet the concha burger: Baseball's newest invention

Introducing the Concha Burger!



We're adding this to the menu TOMORROW NIGHT for Es Divertido Night!



Gotta be here to try it!



Gates: 6:00 PM pic.twitter.com/ypOzh5zufc — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 20, 2018

This is about as Texan as it gets. The El Paso Chihuahuas have introduced a new burger, but with a bit of a twist to it.This burger is not going to have your ordinary buns. A concha will instead be the buns, making this the concha burger.The Chihuahuas' next home game is August 1. Be sure to try out this new invention!