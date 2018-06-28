SPORTS

MD Anderson hosts mini Olympics for patients

EMBED </>More Videos

MD Anderson hosts Mini Olympics for patients (KTRK)

MD Anderson let the patients forget about their treatments momentarily Thursday morning.

The hospital hosted the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital Olympics with Olympian Yvonne Trevino Hayek in attendance to support and encourage the patients.

Patients participated in a series of drills while the flags of multiple countries hung above them. Many spectators were there in support and cheered everyone as they went through the drills.

Keri Schadler is an assistant professor of pediatrics research and said an objective of this event is to make the patients happy and put an emphasis on exercise.

She said researchers have discovered that it is important for patients to exercise while going through various treatments.

"My heart is overwhelmed with joy," Schadler said when discussing what this event means to her.

Hayek was at the event and participated in the Rio Olympics in 2016. She said she loved seeing how brave and energetic the patients were throughout the event and with their treatments.

She said the patients have a lot to teach society and that it was an honor for her to attend these Olympics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsmd anderson cancer centerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Fantasy football picks could score you Super Bowl tickets
Wakeboarding mama pulls off 'In My Feelings' challenge
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with teammates
More sports
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
More News