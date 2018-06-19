SPORTS

Max Stassi holds autograph session at Whataburger in New Caney

EMBED </>More Videos

Max Stassi holds autographs session at Whataburger (KTRK)

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
Does it get more Texan than this? Astros catcher Max Stassi held an autograph session for fans Tuesday morning at Whataburger in New Caney. It is always a positive to see athletes taking time mid-season to meet fans and give them an unforgettable moment.

Stassi had high praise for the fans who formed a long line outside of the fast-food joint to meet him.

"They're the ones that are rocking Minute Maid every single night," Stassi said, who also said the support means a lot to him.

When asked about the current winning streak, Stassi alluded to the great group the team has and the attitude brought every night. Stassi has been with the Astros since 2014 and has witnessed the ups and DOWNS throughout the years.

"This side's definitely a lot better," Stassi said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston AstrosNew Caney
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Fantasy football picks could score you Super Bowl tickets
Wakeboarding mama pulls off 'In My Feelings' challenge
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Alex Bregman learns Spanish to better connect with teammates
More sports
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News