Max Stassi holds autograph session at Whataburger in New Caney

Does it get more Texan than this? Astros catcher Max Stassi held an autograph session for fans Tuesday morning at Whataburger in New Caney. It is always a positive to see athletes taking time mid-season to meet fans and give them an unforgettable moment.Stassi had high praise for the fans who formed a long line outside of the fast-food joint to meet him."They're the ones that are rocking Minute Maid every single night," Stassi said, who also said the support means a lot to him.When asked about the current winning streak, Stassi alluded to the great group the team has and the attitude brought every night. Stassi has been with the Astros since 2014 and has witnessed the ups and DOWNS throughout the years."This side's definitely a lot better," Stassi said.