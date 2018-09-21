Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback

Charlotte Lipnack has had part of heart missing since 2014. She says she thinks about her late son, Landon, at least 100 times a day.Both Landon and his father, Lawrence, were killed four summers ago when their small plane crashed into a field in north Texas.But, the memories of both family members still live on in the Manvel community and with the Mavericks football team.Since the deadly crash, each ball boy has had the initial "LL" on their jerseys in memory of the father and son."We have his jersey on the sideline wherever we play. It's just a way to remember how awesome of a kid he was," Manvel head football coach Kevin Hall says.Landon's dream had always been to play quarterback and to run out on to the field, guiding the Mavericks to victory."Every time I see that jersey, I picture him in it. He ran around in that jersey just days before the accident. I instantly remember him as the little boy who was running around in the field. It is a pretty special memory that never leaves, and I will have it forever," Charlotte says.The older ball boys have continued the tradition to ensure Landon's legacy remains for every new generation that sets foot on the gridiron."He is remembered all throughout this community as a Manvel High School Maverick and as a ball boy who will forever live on," Charlotte says.The Manvel Mavericks will face the Marshall Buffalos in our Game of the Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.