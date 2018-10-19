HOUSTON ASTROS

Mattress Mack, Gallery Furniture customers lose out after Astros fall to Boston

Mattress Mack lost $150K, and his customers won't get a refund on their furniture.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While many Houston Astros fans may still be trying to recover from the loss to the Boston Red Sox that ended their race to repeat for a World Series title, they likely aren't out $150,000.

However, Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is. ESPN.com reported over the weekend that McIngvale placed bets at sportsbooks all over town, most notably a $150,000 bet on the Astros to win the World Series. At 9-5 odds, he would have banked more than $83,000 on top of his original bet.

He also had a promotion running that if customers buy at least $3,000 worth of mattresses, they'd get their money back - if the Astros won it all.

The Astros fell 4-1 in game 5 of the American League Championship Series Thursday night, eliminating them and cementing Boston's advancement to the World Series.

