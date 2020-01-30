Sports

Mattress Mack bets on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mattress Mack has a good feeling the San Francisco 49ers are going to win the biggest game of the year.

We know he placed a bet on the team to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 in Miami. Right now, we don't know how much he bet on them to win.

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale isn't afraid of putting big money down on sports teams. During the 2019 World Series, Mack placed a lot of money on the Houston Astros to win it all.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

In the weeks leading up to baseball's postseason last year, McIngvale hired two Las Vegas gamblers to help him locate the best odds for his bets on the Astros. He started betting on the home team back in 2017.

