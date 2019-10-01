Sports

Mattress Mack bets $3.5 million on Astros to win World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is placing another bet on the Houston Astros this year.

On Tuesday, Houston's hero announced that he's betting $3.5 million that the Astros will win the World Series this year. Mattress Mack is expected to place the bet with DraftKings at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in Mississippi.

If the Astros win, Mattress Mack will collect more than $11 million, which will help repay the Gallery Furniture customers who participate in a promotion.

In the "Astros Win It All" 2019 promotion, participants must visit any Gallery Furniture location and purchase a mattress set worth $3,000 or more.

If the Astros win the 2019 final championship series, participants will receive either a full refund of their $3,000 or more mattress purchase or 150% of their total in store credit.

In 2017, Mattress Mack refunded $12 million to customers who participated in a similar promotion.

