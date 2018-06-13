Maryland football player dies after collapsing during workout

The University of Maryland announced Wednesday that football player Jordan McNair has passed away. McNair was a sophomore who collapsed during a workout and was hospitalized on May 29."He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being," said Coach DJ Durkin.McNair was a 6'4" offensive lineman who appeared in one game during the 2017 season. He received a liver transplant while hospitalized and the program kept his situation private at the request of McNair's family.Counseling services will be provided for student-athletes and the staff.