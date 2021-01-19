MarineMax Houston Boat Show goes virtual

MarineMax Houston recently announced a Winter Sales Series with perks for boat shoppers looking to get out on the water this Spring.
Troy Souther, MarineMax General Manager, comments, "our mission is to provide the world's best pleasure boating experience for our customers. With the cancellation of a big boat show in our market and concern for our customers' health, we rallied our team and manufacturers to offer boat show incentives for shoppers this winter and the opportunity to shop by private and virtual appointments. We know how important it is to be primed and ready to go come Spring! Visit MarineMax Houston, to see new 2021 models and take advantage of incentives."
MarineMax will highlight a boat brand for a week with exclusive savings and incentives available for a limited time throughout the winter. The series kicks off with Boston Whaler, Grady-White, and Scout Week, January 8 to 23, followed by Sea Ray and Harris Week, February 5 to 20.
Boaters can attend MarineMax's Winter Sales Series in-person with an RSVP or online through MarineMax's industry-leading digital solution that provides an exceptional customer experience. This unique vision bridges the gap between the store, the customer, and online, making services and information available at any time and any place that customers desire. The goal is to provide exceptional shopping and ownership experience, helping customers spend more time on the water and less time taking care of their boat. Get exclusive savings and incentives available for a limited time, easy access to hundreds of boats and yachts for sale, virtual one-on-one walkthroughs, online chat to get answers quickly, and an option to place a deposit online to secure the perfect boat.
Demand is at an all-time high, and boat order slots for 2021 are filling up. At MarineMax Houston, customers can find their dream boat in-person or from the comfort of their living room and ensure they get on the water next Spring. Boaters and customers are encouraged to make private VIP or virtual appointments to see all their favorite models on display at one location.