Sports

NCAA March Madness called off after conference tourneys cancel

The NCAA has officially canceled its March Madness college basketball tournaments.



This is a DEVELOPING story. Here is the previous report:

Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.

The Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Pac-12, AAC, and ACC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.
"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement on the SEC website.

The Pac-12 released a similar statement on its Twitter account.



Several Texas teams are among those affected by the decisions: Baylor, University of Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M, SMU, and University of Houston.



On Thursday, the University of Houston men's basketball team, which belongs to the AAC, was on the way to Fort Worth to compete, but conference commissioner Mike Aresco announced the tournament, the 2020 Air Force Reserve Men's Basketball Championship, would be canceled.
Before news of the cancellation, it was decided that tournament games would have been played without fans in the stands, limiting attendance to select groups, including coaches and immediate family members.



Outside of Texas schools, the cancellation also affects schools including LSU, the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.

The status of the NCAA tournament has not yet been determined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsseccollege basketballncaabasketball
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 18 Houston-area coronavirus cases
What school districts, colleges are doing about COVID-19
Disneyland Resort to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
List of events canceled, postponed in Houston-area
City will not cut off water for unpaid bills
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
Show More
MLB delays start of regular season by 2 weeks
Rodeo performers react to RodeoHouston cancellation
No more cash on Harris Co. toll roads over coronavirus concerns
What we know about coronavirus and how it affects your kids
Temperatures warm up and allergies may be an issue today
More TOP STORIES News