NCAA March Madness called off after conference tourneys cancel

NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
This is a DEVELOPING story. Here is the previous report:
Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.
The Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Pac-12, AAC, and ACC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.
"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement on the SEC website.
The Pac-12 released a similar statement on its Twitter account.
Pac-12 statement on men's basketball tournament, Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events: pic.twitter.com/HjJvki3LOT— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020
Several Texas teams are among those affected by the decisions: Baylor, University of Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M, SMU, and University of Houston.
The Big 12 Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled.— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) March 12, 2020
On Thursday, the University of Houston men's basketball team, which belongs to the AAC, was on the way to Fort Worth to compete, but conference commissioner Mike Aresco announced the tournament, the 2020 Air Force Reserve Men's Basketball Championship, would be canceled.
Before news of the cancellation, it was decided that tournament games would have been played without fans in the stands, limiting attendance to select groups, including coaches and immediate family members.
American Athletic Conference Tournament canceled. UH won’t play in Ft Worth. #GoCoogs— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) March 12, 2020
Outside of Texas schools, the cancellation also affects schools including LSU, the University of Alabama and Auburn University.
The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.
The status of the NCAA tournament has not yet been determined.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.