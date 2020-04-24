Many Houston-area high school football stars picked in 2020 Virtual NFL Draft

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6125667" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As a beloved Texan, he's most famously known for helping put Channelview on the map.

Many athletes wait their entire careers for the NFL draft.Typically, the football standouts are seen walking a red-carpet alongside other prospects and even some celebrities.But the 2020 picks were much different as NFL officials decided to hold the draft virtually. Like most national events in the recent months, the draft had to be revised in order to ensure minimal contact.Although they didn't get to dress up and enjoy the draft they hoped for, several athletes with Houston origins were selected for top spots.The Texans selected Missouri City's Elkins High School standout, Ross Blacklock, as the 40th pick overall. They later drafted Jonathan Greenard as the 90th overall pick.LSU standout Joe Burrow joined the Cincinnati Bengals as the 1st overall 2020 pick.Philadelphia Eagles picked Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts as the 53rd overall pick.Former Channelview High School athlete, Hurts has a family rooted in the community. His father Averion Hurts, Sr. is a local coach who is a house-hold name.As he reflected on his days in the area, Jalen said, "All of those teams, all of those guys, I was always around them. I saw good habits, good characteristics and I saw the bad ones as well. I think being around those guys as a young kid, it allowed me to learn right from wrong."TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock will be staying in the state as the Texans drafted him as the 40th overall pick.Son of a Harlem Globetrotter legend and coming out of Elkins High School in Missouri City, Blacklock said he is ready to put his school back on the map."We do not have a lot of people who have come out of Elkins," said Blacklock. "I am proud to be that guy."Josh Jones was picked 72nd overall by the Arizona Cardinals.Former Bush High School athlete, Jones had a different journey to get to the NFL draft. Jones began as a basketball player for the Broncos before Coach Allen Aldridge convinced him to pursue football. After going to the University of Houston, Jones gained multiple conference champions.Texas A&M University football star Quartney Davis was prepared to be drafted and bring inspiration back to his community. Although the draft won't be held for players to gather, Davis still had a plan to celebrate with his friends and family."We can only have 10 people there, so I am taking care of the ones I can choose," said Davis. "I'm getting my stories together of who I am not choosing and why. It is going to be a surreal moment. I have not shed a tear since 2006. That might be the time right there."CeeDee Lamb was drafted to the Dallas Cowboys.The former Foster High School star has been called the most dynamic play-maker among this draft class. Lamb scored 32 touchdowns during his college career in Oklahoma.Elkins High School great Kenneth Murray was drafted to the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray was a first-round pick coming out of Oklahoma where he was a linebacker.Jacksonville Jaguars drafted the North Shore High School alumni. Chaisson played at LSU as a defensive end.Cleveland Browns picked safety Grant Delpit from Lamar High School as the 44th pick overall.Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked safety Antoine Winfield Jr. from The Woodlands High School as 45th pick overall.