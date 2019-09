Manvel beats Fort Bend Marshall 38-34 in heavyweight Game of the Week

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's Game of the Week featured heavyweights with Manvel High School vs. Fort Bend Marshall Friday at Hall Stadium, and it did not disappoint.Manvel was able to come out on top by a final score of 38-34, at one point leading 35-20. Fort Bend Marshall attempted a valiant comeback effort, but came short.Both of the teams were 3-0 going into the matchup, and Manvel is now 4-0 in a game that will have implications down the road in who wins district.Weather has had a huge impact on games in the area. All HISD games scheduled for Friday have been cancelled or rescheduled , with none to be played Friday.Because the field at Hall Stadium is turf, it drained, so it made the field playable after Tropical Storm Imelda.